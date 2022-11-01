J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.

Abiomed develops technology that treats coronary artery disease and heart failure.

