Magic 98.9 launches 24/7 Christmas music in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first day of November is here and Magic 98.9 has officially switched to its 24/7 holiday music format for the rest of the year.

Magic 98.9 will play the classics from Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Kelly Clarkson, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Michael Bublé, Harry Connick Jr., Taylor Swift, and more.

“Our listeners eagerly await the return of 100% Christmas music on Magic 98.9 every year,” said Dave Jackson, Brand Manager, Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg. “Christmas music lifts the community’s spirits and that just happens to be what we do best. Listening to continuous Christmas music on Magic 98.9 is a tradition for families and retailers all over the region. We’re happy to bring these timeless classics to the Upstate on your radio, and nationwide on the Audacy app or your smart speakers.”

Listeners can tune in to Magic 98.9 in Greenville on-air, as well as nationwide on the Audacy.com app and website.

The station will return to its regular format on Jan. 1, 2023.

