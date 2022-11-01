Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, deputies say

WALHALLA, SC (Fox Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested on multiple charges.

According to Pickens County deputies, 41-year-old Marshall Adam Race was arrested in October for failure to stop for blue lights charges. He was later taken to Oconee County Detention Center and booked on more charges on Friday, Oct. 28.

According to arrest warrants, Race is charged with the following in Oconee County:

One count of petit larceny after stealing a bottle of water from the victim.

One count of malicious injury to personal property for damaging a venetian blind during the burglary.

One count of burglary after entering located on Whitworth Drive near Seneca on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Race was give a combined $154,000 surety bond on the three charges, but was released from jail after posting bond.

Deputies say he is required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of being released.

