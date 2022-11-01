Military appreciation week, Veterans Day discounts, specials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country.

To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

SPECIALS:

Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free meal to all active-duty and retired military with a valid ID.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Kolache Factory Stores is offering free breakfast from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all Veterans and active military with government-issued military ID on November 11. Kolache Factory is located at 3609 Hwy 153.

GREENVILLE COUNTY

SC Veterans Upstate Salute starts at 3 p.m. at Fluor Field the event will include a concert from country singer Colt Ford, a 21-gun salute, Special Forces Jump Team performance and an aerial flyover from the Warbirds Flyover Team and more.

NORTH CAROLINA

The North Carolina Zoo is offering free admission for military personnel and retirees and free admission for one accompanying guest during Military Appreciation week November 7 - 13.

To be eligible, attendees are asked to bring one of the following:

US Veterans ID

Military ID

DD-214 with Photo ID

State driver’s license with veteran indicator or military identifier

VA, VF, or American Legion issued ID

