NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT.

Officials said multiple cars were involved in the crash.

NCDOT released the following detour for drivers:

Drivers are encouraged to take exit 40, or Airport Road.

Turn right onto Airport Road and follow to US 25 north.

Follow US 25 to I-40 west and continue to I-40 west to exit 47.

Follow NC 191 north to re-access I-26 west.

As of 9:67 a.m., this part of the interstate has been reopened.

