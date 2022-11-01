Palmetto Poison Center Halloween safety tips for kids

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - Kids have spent the night looking for candy, but the Palmetto Poison Center has some tips about how to keep them from looking in the wrong places.

Dr. Jill Michels offers the following tips: be mindful of look-alike products, such as colorful medications that look and taste like candy. You’ll want to put that up high, where your child cannot reach. A trick, Michels says, is to sit down on the floor. It will take you to a toddler’s height. If you can reach a bottle of liquid medicine, so can they.

If you’ve had a Halloween party, Michels says be sure to get rid of the alcohol, especially if it’s punch or anything that looks like juice.

Glow sticks are another item to look out for, as parents my give them to children to make them more noticeable while trick-or-treating at night. Michels says kids might chew on them. And while the liquid inside isn’t toxic, it can burn their eyes, mouth, and throat.

Watch out for toys and accessories. Michels says there may be something small enough for a child to swallow.

And after trick-or-treating. Michels suggests to always look through your child’s candy bag before giving them treats.

“Because, certainly, you want to inspect the candy to make sure that it hasn’t been unwrapped, that it’s closed, there’s no puncture holes in it, anything like that,” said Michels.

The Palmetto Poison Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call if you ever have any questions or concerns: (800) 222-1222

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.