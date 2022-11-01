Police looking for missing man known to frequent Greenville

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they have been looking for a missing man since Oct. 19.

30-year-old Shane Liscik was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ball cap, and grey and red sweatpants, according to police. He has a tattoo of the state of New Jersey in blue and black on his left forearm with red jail bars across it.

The Greenville Police Department mentioned Liscik is known to frequent Greenville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mauldin Police Department Sgt. Rogers at 846-289-8900.

MORE NEWS: SUV crashes through historic Greenville business

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.