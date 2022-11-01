GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Greenville needs volunteers for the upcoming holiday season.

The red kettles and bells are an iconic site and sound but they play an important role to the city of Greenville and the surrounding communities.

All of the money that is raised helps families throughout the area with food, shelter, and other necessitates for the whole year.

Unfortunately, covid has kept volunteers and the Salvation Army of reaching their goal of $150,000.

Major Andrew Kelly who is the Area Commander for the Salvation Army says “It would be much better to have the groups take a whole day and then we can raise as much funds as we can for the whole year”.

The Salvation Army also serves Pickens and Oconee counties and they are asking for volunteer help as well.

If you are not able to volunteer this year, you can still donate online with their virtual kettles. The goal for the virtual kettles is $70,000.

