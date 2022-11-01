‘Some don’t know what they’re going to do next:’ overnight shelter closes, non-profit leaders seek other options

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, around 85 people who have relied on an overnight shelter in Spartanburg had to find another place to go.

For the last year—the Spartanburg Opportunity Center has served as a day shelter and an overnight shelter. Now, center leaders are scrambling to come up with other options for the men and women they serve everyday.

“The atmosphere today has been kind of somber, in a lot of ways,” said Hoyt Bynum just hours before the Opportunity Center closed Monday.

Some people packed their bags and began the search for a new place to lay their head.

“They’ve certainly been concerned and nervous, because some don’t know what they’re going to do next,” Bynum said. Bynum is the Executive Director for the Spartanburg Opportunity Center.

Since 2019, the center has served around 100 people during the day, and last year they began keeping the doors open for people at night.

“We’ve served about 85 homeless neighbors every single night,” he said.

The city allowed the center to open temporarily because of COVID restrictions at Miracle Hill Rescue Mission, the county’s only shelter—but now those restrictions are gone. City officials say a drastic rise in 911 calls and complaints from neighbors also factored into the decision to close the shelter.

“We’re still hopeful that the city will reconsider and allow us to stay open longer,” said Bynum.

Bynum’s team has asked non-profits, churches and businesses to help house people for the night. They also took 18 people to Miracle Hill Monday morning, but there were no beds available for them.

Miracle Hill only has 96 beds for their program, but they do open a cold weather shelter at night. Still, Bynum’s worried more people will be back on the street.

“So it’s one thing to be a cold weather [shelter] that only opens when the weather is 40 degrees or lower, and that’s what Miracle Hill does. But we’re here when it’s sunshine. We’re still providing a roof over your head. So that’s tough, when you have to close an operation like that” said Bynum.

The Opportunity Center will remain open during the day. They’re also still pushing the city to allow them to re-open the night shelter at least until the Spring.

In a statement, the City of Spartanburg said—

“Homelessness is an ongoing and complex community issue in Spartanburg, requiring many organizations working together to find solutions and resources for this vulnerable population. Because of this, United Way of the Piedmont convened the Homeless Taskforce to strategically align resources and capacity to prevent and end homelessness in Spartanburg County. The taskforce is a collaborative group made up of local service providers, nonprofits, and government entities.

Over the past five years, the taskforce has partnered to increase coordinated case management and outreach for unsheltered individuals. Emerging from the taskforce’s work, the Spartanburg Opportunity Center was initially conceived and opened in 2019 as a day shelter for folks experiencing homelessness in Spartanburg.

Since opening, the center has provided and continues to provide those in need with a safe space to shower, receive mail, do laundry, charge devices, and connect with service providers and case management professionals, filling a critical role in our community by providing basic services and a path forward for many who need it most.

Though the facility was never envisioned as an overnight shelter, the City began allowing OpportunityHub! (formerly SPIHN) to offer overnight sheltering on a limited, emergency basis during the pandemic to help alleviate capacity reductions made at Miracle Hill Rescue Mission due to social distancing.

Recognizing the increasing need for such space in Spartanburg, the City extended this arrangement, allowing the Opportunity Center to serve as an overnight shelter on a temporary basis to the current date.

In the intervening months, the City has seen a dramatic increase in calls for police service at the property, rising from just 19 in the first nine months of 2020 to 539 service calls over the same time period in 2022.

Additionally, the City has received and continues to receive complaints from nearby residents concerned about nighttime activity at the Opportunity Center and how that activity impacts their community.

Taken together, these factors have led the City to make the difficult decision to cease the Opportunity Center’s overnight sheltering program.

Recognizing the disruption this change will cause for those experiencing homelessness who have utilized the center’s overnight sheltering option, the City and Homeless Taskforce partners have worked with Miracle Hill Rescue Mission to ensure that those who’ve utilized the Opportunity Center’s night shelter will continue to have an overnight option.

Miracle Hill will house Opportunity Center users through their Crisis Shelter Program, providing each participant with a case manager and will receive assistance in meeting the program’s goals and moving towards self-sufficiency. Residents in the program will have: access to a bed at all times, three meals per day, transportation for essential needs, laundry service, showers, healthcare, and storage.

For those who do not participate in the Crisis Shelter Program, Miracle Hill also offers a cold weather overnight shelter which opens during emergency inclement weather and when the temperature drops below 40 degrees. The cold weather shelter accepts all that need shelter regardless of background as long as they abide by the shelter’s safety protocols.

Additionally, while the Spartanburg Opportunity Center space is not in a suitable location and is not designed to serve as an overnight shelter, the City and our partners remain committed to increasing the amount of shelter space available in our community and we remain committed to using our own resources and leveraging the resources of the larger Spartanburg community to achieve that goal

We encourage members of our community moved to lend their assistance in addressing homelessness in Spartanburg to visit uwpiedmont.org/challengeforchange to learn how you can best help make a difference. If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness, please call 2-1-1 to learn about local resources and connect with services.”

