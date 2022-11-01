Sun returns and warms us up to kick off November

The latest forecast from FOX Carolina
By Chrissy Kohler, Bryan Bachman and Katherine Noel
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The sunshine and mild temperatures hang around for the rest of the week.

First Alert Headlines

  • A sunnier, unseasonably warm start to November
  • Daylight saving time ends this weekend, clocks fall back one hour at 2:00 AM Sunday
  • Watching a new tropical system, no threat to U.S.

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

It was a beautiful and unseasonably warm start to November. We topped out with highs

Wednesday will feature slightly more scattered cloud cover, but still plenty of sun. Highs will again range from the upper 60s to low 70s, and we’ll repeat that forecast as we set our sights on the weekend. As an added bonus, we’ll get an extra hour to enjoy this weekend’s beautiful weather, when daylight saving time ends at 2:00 AM Sunday. Get ready to set your clocks back one hour on Saturday night!

Staying mild and dry through Friday
Staying mild and dry through Friday(Fox Carolina)

Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean, set to track toward Central America by midweek. The storm may become a hurricane before landfall, but no impacts are expected for the United States.

Forecast track for Tropical Storm Lisa
Forecast track for Tropical Storm Lisa(WHNS)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Foggy start to Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer day ahead
Foggy start to Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer day ahead
Another First Alert Weather Day for Halloween
Another First Alert Weather Day for Halloween
First Alert Weather Days continue Monday for rainfall
First Alert Weather Days continue Monday for rainfall
First Alert Weather Days Sunday and Halloween due to rain
First Alert Weather Days Sunday and Halloween due to rain