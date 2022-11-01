Sun returns and warms us up to kick off November

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The sunshine and mild temperatures hang around for the rest of the week.

First Alert Headlines

A sunnier, unseasonably warm start to November

Daylight saving time ends this weekend, clocks fall back one hour at 2:00 AM Sunday

Watching a new tropical system, no threat to U.S.

It was a beautiful and unseasonably warm start to November. We topped out with highs

Wednesday will feature slightly more scattered cloud cover, but still plenty of sun. Highs will again range from the upper 60s to low 70s, and we’ll repeat that forecast as we set our sights on the weekend. As an added bonus, we’ll get an extra hour to enjoy this weekend’s beautiful weather, when daylight saving time ends at 2:00 AM Sunday. Get ready to set your clocks back one hour on Saturday night!

Staying mild and dry through Friday (Fox Carolina)

Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean, set to track toward Central America by midweek. The storm may become a hurricane before landfall, but no impacts are expected for the United States.

Forecast track for Tropical Storm Lisa (WHNS)

