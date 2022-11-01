SUV crashes through historic Greenville business

Crews are working to determine whether the Mr. Mattress showroom, located on Wade Hampton Boulevard for more than 50 years, can be repaired.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a business that has been in Greenville for more than 50 years are working to determine if the building can be saved after a vehicle crashed through it.

The Greenville Police Department said an SUV hit the Mr. Mattress showroom on Wade Hampton Boulevard near North Pleasantburg Drive shortly before midnight on Oct. 29.

The store suffered major damage and crews are evaluating if the building can be saved or if the structural damage is too severe. The right lane near the business is currently closed, which is impacting traffic in the area.

Mr. Mattress is family-owned and was founded in Greenville in 1971.

