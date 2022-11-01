Tickets for Ice on Main in downtown Greenville on sale now

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tickets for United Community Bank Ice on Main are on sale now.

Secure your spot to skate for 1-hour sessions by purchasing tickets ahead of time.

Organizers say a few walk-ups will be accepted each day, rink admission is limited so they highly recommend buying beforehand.

The rink opens up starting Nov. 11, 2022 and will run through Jan. 16, 2023.

The rink will be open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

