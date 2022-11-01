Upstate neighborhood celebrates Halloween

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On College Drive in Gaffney, going all out for Halloween is a tradition.

Each year, neighbors load up on dozens of pounds of candy to give out to thousands of kids who come to their house each Oct. 31.

Don Kier, a resident in the neighborhood, said the Halloween tradition was part of why he moved to the area. “This is why we bought the house,” Kier said. “We found it on Halloween back in the 90s and decided we wanted to move here, and it’s just been a real treat to have this happen every year.”

Neighbors said they’d been preparing for tonight for months, stocking up on candy and putting up decorations. “I cannot describe how it makes you feel,” Jeff Goodlett, a homeowner in the neighborhood, said.

FOX Carolina’s Zach Prelutsky went to Gaffney to check out the tradition for himself. Watch the video above to see!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coroner called to crash in Greer
Coroner responds to Monday night crash in Greer
A bowl of candy.
Palmetto Poison Center Halloween safety tips for kids
On College Drive in Gaffney, Halloween is a special holiday.
Halloween tradition in Gaffney
Dogs at Oasis Animal Hospital.
Halloween pet safety tips from an upstate vet