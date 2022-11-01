Upstate neighborhood celebrates Halloween

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On College Drive in Gaffney, going all out for Halloween is a tradition.

Each year, neighbors load up on dozens of pounds of candy to give out to thousands of kids who come to their house each Oct. 31.

Don Kier, a resident in the neighborhood, said the Halloween tradition was part of why he moved to the area. “This is why we bought the house,” Kier said. “We found it on Halloween back in the 90s and decided we wanted to move here, and it’s just been a real treat to have this happen every year.”

Neighbors said they’d been preparing for tonight for months, stocking up on candy and putting up decorations. “I cannot describe how it makes you feel,” Jeff Goodlett, a homeowner in the neighborhood, said.

