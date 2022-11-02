$5 million operation to create 150 jobs in Mauldin, governor says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - EPC Power announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County that will create 150 new jobs.

The $5 million investment will be located at 360 Old Laurens Road, Suite 800 in Mauldin. This will be EPC Power’s first east coast manufacturing and engineering operation and will accommodate additional production capacity due to increased demand.

EPC Power manufacturers is a producer of utility-scale power conversion products.

“EPC Power is very excited to expand our operations in Greenville County,” said EPC Power Chief Operating Officer Bill Graham. “The skilled workforce and excellent supplier base will enable EPC Power to supply American-made inverters for use domestically and around the world.”

Operations are expected to begin in November. Anyone interested in joining the EPC Power team should click here.

