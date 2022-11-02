90 arrests made, more than 1400 drugs seized over four weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have made 90 arrests over the past four weeks after an initiative was implemented to curb shootings and violent crime.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Lewis implemented a Uniform Patrol Violent Crime Initiative that was led by Lt. Matheny. It included deputies from the Uniform Patrol Division and their goal was to identify and remove illegally possessed weapons and drugs from the streets of Greenville.

The results of this initiative are included below:

90 total arrests made

11 guns seized

52 active warrants served

5 grams of fentanyl seized

40 grams of crack cocaine seized

146 grams of methamphetamine seized

1,296 grams of marijuana seized

2 stolen vehicle recovered

