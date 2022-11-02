Asheville Police looking for wanted man with 7 open warrants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man who has several open warrants.

39-year-old Christopher Michael Clemmons has open warrants for feeling or eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, larceny, financial car theft, fraud, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police

Clemmons is described as five foot eleven and 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Clemmons’ last known address was in Swannanoa, however, he is known to frequent Swannanoa River Road and the South Tunnel Road area.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Clemmons might be, please call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

