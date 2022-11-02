Biltmore kicks of Christmas season with annual tree raising

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - America’s largest home is getting ready for the holidays. It’s almost time for Christmas at the Biltmore.

On Nov. 2, the Banquet Hall will be transformed into a “dramatic and magical wintry scene” where the home’s 35-foot Fraser fir will be raised. It takes about 50 staff members to carry in and place the tree.

67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000-holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland, and 150 traditional poinsettias will be used in the celebration.

Christmas at the Biltmore will begin Nov. 4, 2022, until Jan. 8, 2023.

Two experiences are available to enjoy Biltmore during the holiday season -- the Christmas at Biltmore daytime house tour experience, and the Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime house tour experience.

Guests will also be able to experience the Conservatory, Christmas shopping, holiday wine, Antler Hill Village illumination, bonfires, and Santa.

For more information about visiting the estate during the holidays and to purchase to tickets, click here.

