Buncombe County man sentenced for shooting after claiming self-defense

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed an 18-year-old in 2018.

Officials said Derrick Edwards pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 64 to 89 months in prison. According to officials, Edwards claimed self-defense. They added that the victim’s sister approved of his plea.

In 2018, officers said they responded to a Dollar General on Patton Avenue at around 4:21 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once. The victim was taken to the hospital but later passed away. According to officers, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Clarence Williams from Asheville.

According to officers, Edwards fled the scene but was found and taken into custody soon after. He was initially charged with First Degree Murder.

