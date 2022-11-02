Cabela’s offers free photos with Santa in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Families can kick off the holiday season starting this week when Santa arrives at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

Santa’s Wonderland will run from Nov. 5 to Dec. 24 and includes free giveaways, pictures with Santa and the opportunity to mail letters to the North Pole.

Cabela’s on Woodruff Road in Greenville is one of the stores where families can get a free 4x6 studio-quality photo with Santa.

Advance reservations are recommended because appointments go quickly. They can be scheduled seven days in advance.

Click here to schedule your free appointment for pictures with Santa.

