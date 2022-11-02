Crime spree lands Upstate man back behind bars

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Campobello was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday for a crime spree where he tried to rob multiple businesses.

Samuel McClain, 66, entered Truist Bank on Asheville Highway on Mar. 30 and gave a teller a note that said, “Give me all your money, be quiet, don’t get hurt.”

About an hour later, McClain stole $50 worth of gas from Briar Patch convenience store - a place he regularly visited. A clerk was able to identify him to law enforcement.

After steal gas, McClain drove to Redi-Mart on Highway 357 and handed the clerk the same note he used during the bank robbery. The clerk triggered a silent alarm and told McClain she wasn’t alone so he fled without any money and was later arrested.

He pleaded guilty to bank robbery, petty larceny and attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

McClain has prior convictions for armed robbery, grand larceny, forgery, house breaking, domestic violence and carjacking.

