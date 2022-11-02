Deputies responding to shooting in Spartanburg County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to Conrad Drive after the call came in at 8:58 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that one person had been shot at least once.

According to deputies, their investigation is still active, and there is no word on the victim’s condition.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

