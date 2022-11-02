Family remembers Upstate man shot and killed outside club

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been one year since Torri Pone, 27, was shot and killed outside of a Greenville Club.

FOX Carolina covered this back in November 2021. Pone was fatally shot after an altercation at Club Reign. Read about it here.

Keoki Harris was arrested for murder, among other charges.

Pone’s family honored him during a vigil in Piedmont, at his graveside.

The family tells us the most heartbreaking part was the fact that Pone was away for ten years. He was only reunited with his family for three months before he died.

Around 40 family and friends gathered to remember Pone--affectionally called “BB,” his childhood nickname.

Pone’s aunt, Sandra Young, says she’ll never forget his personality.

“He’s a people person. He’s funny. Makes you laugh all the time. Just a good person to be around, very joyful,” Young said.

Pone was also a sports fan and a music lover. The family laid a banner below his grave that was surrounded by candles in the shape of a “B.” They released red and white balloons, the color theme for the evening. Many of the family were adorned in hoodies with Pone’s picture and nickname on the front. And at the end of the celebration, his loved ones released lanterns.

Young says they visit her nephew’s grave often.

“It’s been rough, because we have to deal with this every day, every day,” said Young, “We come up here every day, every day. It’s been a whole year.”

Pone’s mother, understandably, declined to speak on camera, but she and the family sat by Pone’s grave for a while.

Young hopes others are inspired to stop the violence before it’s too late.

“A fight is a fight. You can live another day with a fight, but guns—you can’t turn back from a gun. Just put the guns down,” Young said, “People are losing their lives, every day, because of gun violence.”

Pone’s family filed a lawsuit against the club, claiming there was a lack of security.

Club Reign’s owner, Mark Hudson, has declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.