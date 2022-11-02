Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees must have served in law enforcement for at least 25 years and have a record of excellence in South Carolina.

“Today, we rightly honor this group of law enforcement professionals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to duty and service throughout their commendable careers,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV said. “Their legacy will be preserved and permanently displayed in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame to ensure they are recognized for their diligence, commitment, and service to the state of South Carolina.”

In addition to Jennings, the following people were also honored.

Former York County Sheriff Bruce M. Bryant

Former Darlington County Sheriff W. Glenn Campbell

Former South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Director of Law Enforcement and Boating William K. “Bill” Chastain

Former South Carolina Highway Patrol Captin Cecil Dilworth

Former South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Lieutenant J. Frank Faulk

Former South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy Deputy Director James M. Kirby

Former South Carolina Department of Corrections Warden Ed M. McCrory

SCDPS shared the entire ceremony on Facebook. Those interested can watch it down below.

