Georgetown County deputies make arrest after multiple cows found dead, distressed in pasture

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they discovered dead and emaciated cows in a pasture in the Andrews area.

Aljaron Collins, 36, faces three charges of animal cruelty.

Deputies discovered the cows after receiving calls of cows roaming the streets in the area of Hardee Street.

Authorities said they found three dead cows and others that showed signs of distress and were without food and water.

Collins is currently in custody at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

