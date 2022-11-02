Georgetown County deputies make arrest after multiple cows found dead, distressed in pasture

Aljaron Collins
Aljaron Collins(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they discovered dead and emaciated cows in a pasture in the Andrews area.

Aljaron Collins, 36, faces three charges of animal cruelty.

Deputies discovered the cows after receiving calls of cows roaming the streets in the area of Hardee Street.

Authorities said they found three dead cows and others that showed signs of distress and were without food and water.

Collins is currently in custody at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Christopher Michael Clemmons
Asheville Police looking for wanted man with 7 open warrants
Aldi releasing advent calendars
Aldi releasing advent calendars
Salvation Army tree applications open
Salvation Army Angel Tree is helping children across the country
Deputies investigate shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies responding to shooting in Spartanburg County
Death investigation
Man found shot, hit by cars on Georgia highway