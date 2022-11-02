Greenville County Council votes against resolution to remove LGBTQ+ reading material

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a full house at Tuesday night’s Greenville County Council meeting. There were so many people in the chambers, Greenville deputies had to direct dozens of people to wait in the lobby.

Most of the crowd was there for items on the agenda. That’s the resolution directing the county library board to restrict “books or content, including digital copies or online accessible materials, promoting sexuality be allowed in the Children’s Sections of our public libraries.” This comes after months of debate and controversy.

“Its a shame that this is 2022 and we are talking about implementing harmful discrimination polices” said one Greenville resident to council.

Councilman Joe Dill’s resolution called for the library board to remove the content “promoting sexuality” out of the children’s library section. According to Dill, that includes inappropriate content.

“Pictures of sexual intercourse and things of that nature. It’s just not appropriate for the library” he said.

But other’s felt that was just a coded phrase.

“What we believe is that it is kind of a nod and a wink for anti-LGBTQ+ materials,” said Caroline Caldwell, the President of Upstate Pride.

Before voting, the council heard 30 minutes worth of public comment and a few heated exchanges from people on both sides of the aisle.

“Make no mistake, these books are a trojan horse, a battle for the mind is not about hate, it’s about protecting our children” said one woman who was in favor of the resolution.

The drama didn’t stop there. Some council members, like Lynn Ballard, felt passing the resolution was overstepping their power.

“We’ve got way too many committees and boards to start micromanaging,” said Ballard.

Other council members felt the resolution served no purpose.

“The library already has a policy in place, against sexually explicit material” said Ennis Fant.

One councilman even questioned Dill, who will leave council after losing re-election in January, and his true intentions.

“Mr. Dill. Did you go up to a group in Traveler’s Rest and tell them that you’re gonna go out in a ‘blaze of glory’ and you’re introducing this resolution?” asked Councilman Dan Tripp.

‘No I didn’t, that’s a lie, ' said Dill in response. Then councilman Tripp replied saying “Okay, that’s not what I heard.”

“I just feel like somebody’s got an agenda that they’re pushing and the library should not be a political football,” said Dill.

In the end, a 9 to 3 vote stopped the resolution in its tracks.

Even though this resolution did not pass, a member of the library board committee told the council they met today and determined a recommendation for 24 books in question. That recommendation will be presented to the full library board in early December.

