Greenville named top 10 cities where porch pirates strike most

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study named Greenville one of the top 10 metro cities where porch pirates strike the most.

In 2021, Greenville was ranked 8th in the country falling just behind Portland, Oregon, and ahead of Raleigh, North Carolina. The number one city is Denver, Colorado, according to a recent SafeWise survey.

The study said package thefts cost Americans more than 19 billion last year alone.

Around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to the survey. That’s 50 million more than last year, and because package thieves aren’t slowing down, it’s important to increase efforts to identify porch pirate behaviors and help people protect their packages.

To avoid becoming a victim of package theft experts say you should install security cameras and get to know your neighbors and delivery people.

Using an Amazon locker, adding a smart doorbell, or considering picking up packages in person can also help.

MORE NEWS: Biltmore kicks of Christmas season with annual tree raising

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.