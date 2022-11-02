Health officials report first N.C. pediatric flu death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 flu season.

A child in the eastern part of the state recently died from complications associated with influenza infection. To protect the family’s privacy, the child’s hometown, county, age and sex are not being released.

This is the first pediatric flu death since February 2020.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family on this heartbreaking and tragic loss,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore in a prepared release.

North Carolina has seen a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks after two years of relatively low flu activity since the COVID-19 pandemic began, health officials say.

Five adult flu-associated deaths have already been reported in North Carolina during the current flu season, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one pediatric flu death had been reported from other states as of Nov. 2.

The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older. In addition to being the best way to prevent infection with the flu, vaccination can also make illness milder for those who do get the flu.

Certain groups are at higher risk for serious illness from flu, including children younger than five, pregnant women, people over 65 and those with certain chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.

However, more than half of the children who die from flu have no known medical condition that would put them at higher risk; but studies have shown that vaccines reduce the risk of flu-associated deaths by half in children with high-risk medical conditions and by two-thirds in healthy children.

“Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against flu,” Dr. Moore said. “There is still time to protect yourself and your loved ones this flu season. If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, now is the time.”

North Carolina has also seen increased levels of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this year compared to the same time in recent previous years, according to data reported to the department.

For more information on flu and to find out where you can get a flu vaccination in your community, visit flu.nc.gov.

