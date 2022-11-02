Hospital in Pickens evacuated after fire on roof, official says

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens Rural Fire said they assisted the City of Pickens Fire Department after the roof of a doctor’s office caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire happened on the roof of AnMed Health Cannon Family Practice located at 23 WG Acker Drive Suite B.

Pickens Rural Fire provided EMS response and evacuated patients out of the building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

