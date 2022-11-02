How people can get involved in Wreaths Across America this year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Wreaths Across America Day is on December 17 this year, and there are many ways that people can help honor veterans in our area.

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is an organization that coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad to remember veterans and their sacrifices.

The first wreath laying was in 1992 when a Maine businessman held a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetary. The official WAA nonprofit organization was founded in 2007 and continues to expandr.

Every year since 2008, Congress has proclaimed a Saturday in December as National Wreaths Across America Day. In 2021, 2.4 million wreaths were placed at cemeteries across the country.

This year, people can get involved by volunteering to help with ceremonies and other programs. To learn more about volunteering options and how you can sponsor wreaths, you can visit Wreaths Across America.

