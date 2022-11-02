Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old.

Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.

Dr. Danny Merck, the superintendent for the School District of Pickens County, released the following statement:

“Coach Worley had a tremendous impact on Liberty High School and the community during the years he worked as a teacher and coach. John taught and coached for 38 years. He worked 28 of his 38 years at Liberty High School as a PE teacher, baseball and football coach. Coach Worley is a great example for young people who are in college looking for a life of meaning and purpose. By serving others, Coach Worley found a calling that provides purpose and direction. His 65 years were meaningful because he lived his life for others. Employees like Coach Worley create the culture that makes the entire organization better! Our district is a better place because of John Worley. We love his wife, Bly, and will continue to pray for his family during this tough time! God places people like John in our path. For this, I say thank you.”

Worley also founded God’s Legacy Ranch, a nonprofit in Honea Path that offers Christian counseling and equine therapy.

A graveside service will be held on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at God’s Legacy Ranch.

