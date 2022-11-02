Man found shot, hit by cars on Georgia highway

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - State officials and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the road in Hart County early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Delphonso Heard, a man in his early 30s, was found with gunshot wounds on Bowman Highway around 1 a.m. His body had been struck by multiple vehicles.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting in the case.

No suspects in Heard’s death have been identified yet. Anyone with information is asked to call GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

