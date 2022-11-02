Multiple arrests made following drug trafficking investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen men and women were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a four-day long investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized the following during the investigation:

63 grams of methamphetamine

112 grams of fentanyl

2.4 grams of cocaine

6.8 grams of opiods

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and officers with the Waynesville Police Department, Maggie Valley Police Department, Canton Police Department and North Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the investigation that was focused on targeting drug traffickers in the community.

The investigation resulted in 37 arrests, 57 charges and 16 served warrants.

If anyone has information regarding drug trafficking in Haywood County, contact the Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-877-922-7463 or visit the Community Concerns Patrol at www.haywoodncsheriff.com/community-tips-concerns.

Some of the arrests are featured below:

Charles Bryson Jr. (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Charles Bryson, Jr. is charged with the following:

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transportation

Maintaining a Vehicle Controlled Substance

They said he was taken to the detention center on a $75,000 bond.

Falon Ramey (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Falon Ramey is charged with the following:

Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Possession

Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Conspiracy to Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Ramey was placed in the detention center with a $500,000 bond.

Tori Morton (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Tori Morton is charged with the following:

Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Conspiracy to Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Morton was places in the detention center with a $50,000 bond.

Joseph Grier (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Joseph Grier is charged with Trafficking of Schedule III Controlled Substance by Possession and placed at the detention center with a $75,000 bond.

