Multiple arrests made following four-day long drug trafficking investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen men and women were arrested on drug charges after a four-day long investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized the following following the investigation:

63 grams of methamphetamine,

112 grams of fentanyl

2.4 grams of cocaine

6.8 grams of opiods

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and officers with the Waynesville Police Department, Maggie Valley Police Department, Canton Police Department and North Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the investigation that was focused on targeting drug traffickers in the community.

The investigation resulted in 37 arrests, 57 charges and 16 served warrants.

If anyone has information regarding drug trafficking in Haywood County, contact the Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-877-922-7463 or visit the Community Concerns Patrol at www.haywoodncsheriff.com/community-tips-concerns.

Charles Bryson Jr. (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Charles Bryson, Jr. is charged with the following:

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transportation

Maintaining a Vehicle Controlled Substance

They said he was taken to the detention center on a $75,000 bond.

Falon Ramey (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Falon Ramey is charged with the following:

Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Possession

Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Conspiracy to Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Ramey was placed in the detention center with a $500,000 bond.

Tori Morton (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Tori Morton is charged with the following:

Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Conspiracy to Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Morton was places in the detention center with a $50,000 bond.

Joseph Grier (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Joseph Grier is charged with Trafficking of Schedule III Controlled Substance by Possession and placed at the detention center with a $75,000 bond.

Chris Elliot (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Chris Elliot is charged with the following:

Trafficking of Opium or Heroin Level III by Possession

Trafficking of Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Elliot was placed in the detention center with a $80,000 bond.

Robert Cody (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Robert Cody is charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Sell and Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Cocaine

Resist, Obstruct, and Delay

Cody was placed in the detention center with a $100,000 bond.

Brookylyn Queen (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Brookylyn Queen was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Cocaine. She was placed in the detention center with a $10,000 bond.

James Arch (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said James Arch is charged with Trafficking Opium or Heroin Transportation and placed in the detention center with a $75,000 bond.

Lori Cantrell-Nofsinger (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Lori Cantrell-Nofsinger is charged with Trafficking Opium or Heroin by Possession and placed in the detention center with a $75,000 bond.

Jenny Ramsey (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Jenny Ramsey is charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance and placed in the detention center with a $10,000 bond.

Nathan Warren (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Nathan Warren is charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance and placed in the detention center with a $10,000 bond.

Melissa Daggy (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Melissa Daggy is charged with the following:

PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Schedule II Controlled substance

Aid and Abet

Driving While License Revoked (DWLR)

She was placed in the detention center with a $25,000 bond.

Shawn Shoemaker (Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Shawn Shoemaker is charged with Felony Aid and Abet and Driving While License Revoked (DWLR). He was placed at the detention center with a $5,000 bond.

