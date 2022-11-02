One month since Quinton Simon reported missing

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home.

Since his disappearance, the Chatham County Police Department and FBI have come to the conclusion that Quinton is dead. Both agencies have begun to search the Waste Management landfill in Chatham County, in hopes of recovering his remains.

No details have been released as to what evidence has been recovered to conclude he is dead. However, police and the FBI have named Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime, and only, suspect in his disappearance and death.

At this time, no one has been charged in this case.

Chatham County PD has said they believe that Quinton was placed in a dumpster and taken to the landfill, unknowingly, by Waste Management workers.

WTOC continues to follow this case and will update as soon as more information is released.

