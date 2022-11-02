Plane makes crash landing in Greenville County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to the scene of an aircraft emergency in Greenville County on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said their tower received an alert that an airplane was low on fuel, but it never arrived at the airport.

The Boiling Springs Fire Department said the plane ran out of fuel and crash-landed behind an industrial building on Hartness Drive.

The fire chief said an instructor and student pilot suffered minor injuries.

