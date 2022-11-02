Red Raiders finish strong after tough start to season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The high school football playoff brackets were released and Greenville found themselves as the top-ranked team in Class 4A.

It’s a far cry for the Red Raiders from where they started the year.

The season started on the wrong foot.

“Those first three games really taught us a lot about ourselves and showed us what we needed to get better at.” Thomas Edmondson, Greenville High senior linebacker, said.

“Everybody thought we was at the bottom and I knew we had something in the mix coming up.” Greg Porter, Greenville High head football coach, said.

“We definitely have rebuilt since then.” Edmondson said.

Several months later, the Red Raiders have new life.

“We knew we was getting better,” Porter said. “But it’s hard to see it when you are measuring it based on wins.

Greenville turned a 0-3 start into 7 straight wins to close out the year. What changed?

“We had to figure out where everyone fit in for the team.” Edmondson said.

“Making sure we’ve got the players in the right place,” Porter said. “It was like a puzzle and some of the pieces were not in the right place.”

A change under center helped juice the offense. Sophomore Bryson Drummond stepped in and threw 27 touchdowns, tied for fourth most in the state, according to Maxpreps.

“I love to throw that deep ball. If I’ve got a one on one with MJ and Tyler and Luke, Melo any of my wide receivers, I’m going to take that shot.” Bryson Drummond, Greenville High quarterback, said.

“I felt like he earned it,” Porter said. “He has a right to be where he’s at. I’m so glad he is having the success that he’s having this season. It’s helping our team and I know he’s going to be better in the future.”

Up next, the playoffs kick off. The strong finish has Greenville confident for what comes next.

“This 7-game winning streak is really boosting our confidence, but we’re also humble,” Edmondson said. “We know what’s coming up and the tough games we have to play. So, we’re staying humble. Focused. Keep on working hard.”

