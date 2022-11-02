Rome mansion featured in ‘Stranger Things’ up for sale for $1.5M

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rome, Ga. mansion featured as the “Creel House” in the Netflix series Stranger Things is up for sale.

The Claremont House at 906 E. Second Ave., originally built in 1882, was a bed and breakfast until 2019 and is now a private residence. The home sold for $350,000 in July 2019 to Shane Fatland and Bryan Schreier after the bed and breakfast closed. It’s now up for sale for $1.5 million.

The home has become a required stop on any Stranger Things fan’s visit to Georgia. Crowds have ignored signs about private property to take selfies and stage recreations of scenes from the show at the house.

The listing describes “five or six grand bedrooms...easily expandable should additional suites be desired for the home’s next chapter.”

Offers will be reviewed Nov. 30 if you’ve got the cash.

