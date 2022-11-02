Salvation Army Angel Tree is helping children across the country

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Greenville is hosting its annual Angel Tree program for the holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Greenville provides Christmas gifts to more than 2,000 children.

Angel Tree gives individuals and partnering corporations an opportunity to “adopt” less fortunate children and provide them with gifts. These gifts can be personalized or be something like basic necessitates.

The Salvation Army angels are not served by other holiday assistance programs which means donors can be confident their gifts go directly to children who are truly in need.

Mike Michaels with the Salvation Army says “This is what we do. We love to help people out. We’re we’re a Christian organization. We’re driven by the love of Christ to provide cold water in his name to a meal a hand up whatever people need to get through”.

For more information on how to participate in this years Angel Tree program, volunteer for the red kettles, or to donate virtually you can call The Salvation Army of Greenville at 864-235-4803.

