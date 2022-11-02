Tri County extends zero-cost tuition through Sept. 2023

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tri County Technical College announced plans to extend their zero-cost tuition through the spring 2023 semester.

To be eligible, the school said students must be South Carolina residents enrolled in an eligible program of study. Eligible programs are those that lead to a certificate, diploma, degree, or industry-recognized credential. The individual must also be employed, complete a financial literacy course or complete 100 hours of community service.

“By continuing to offer zero-cost tuition, we can help students stay on track academically and meet the goals they set prior to the pandemic,” said TCTC President Dr. Galen DeHay. “Zero-cost tuition may also empower new students to start their college career when they previously thought they could not afford to do so.”

For continuing students, the same eligibility requirements apply. However, due to a change in SCWINS funding allocations, students cannot receive more than $5,000 in an academic year. This means the funding the student receives for the spring semester may be less than what they received in the fall. The school said the student must also have a 2.0 GPA.

The school said zero-cost tuition is made possible by a variety of funding sources such as the Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEERF) Fun, SCWINS, the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, Workforce Scholarships for the Future, and the Tri County Technical College Foundation.

Spring classes start on Jan. 17, 2023.

TCTC is encouraging students to submit their applications now. The deadline to apply is Jan. 9, 2023.

For more information on how to apply, click here or call 864-646-1550.

MORE NEWS: Upstate couple’s journey to marriage in all 50 states

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.