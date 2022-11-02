Unforgotten stories from the Battlefield Part I

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - They are part of the greatest generation. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates of the 16-million Americans who served in World War II, only approximately 167,000 are still alive today.

This December marks the 81st anniversary of America’s entry into the war. It was an arsenal of democracy entering a war against Japan, Germany and Italy that already spanned Europe and Asia. Approximately, 50-million men registered for the draft, 10- million were drafted at a time when the nation was grappling with training and outfitting a stronger military force.

There’s an old saying, before you judge a man, walk in his shoes and Army Capt. Joe jones will provide the map for that.

“You’d have to see it to believe it,” Jones said.

He was finishing his degree at Clemson University, when he was told to report for active duty.

“I was in the first group to go to officer candidate school at Fort Benning, Georgia,” he said.

After just four months of training, he was commissioned a second lieutenant on his birthday, in 1944.

“And why not,” Jones said.

By ship it took 12 days for the infantry officer-in-charge of a weapons platoon to reach the port at Le Havre, France.

“The port was all shot up because the Germans had destroyed all of the lifts, so they were using little boats to haul stuff from ships to shore,” he said.

Capt. Jones says his job was first to maneuver his troops to gain a tactical advantage in the Vosges Mountain range of the country.

“Our division had broke through the German lines so we came back off the mountain – they put me on a truck and we moved up to catch up,” he said.

But the captain says the human cost of war, less than a week on foreign soil, was already visible.

“There was a truck full of German dead soldiers. it passed, and then come another truck of American soldiers stacked in their like wood – dead,” Jones said. “Made you wonder what you were getting into.”

And that’s where we return to the map. The captain and his 36 men traveled from France, into Germany, suppressing German forces.

“They were retreating,” Jones said.

Enemy forces were also being suppressed by air.

“Airplanes came and shredded them up and there was dead horses, cows, artillery pieces, all splattered along the road,” he said.

Within five months, Capt. Jones and his men navigated from France, to Germany to Austria with three-fourths of the trek, all by foot. And all the while enduring the elements, spotty shelter and enemy forces.

“Sometimes the burgomaster who was the mayor would come out with a white flag and give up. If he didn’t give up you’d shoot a mortar round or artillery round and usually that would make him think and he would give up,” Jones said.

Decades later, the captain calls himself a lucky one. And it’s not only the risk that he shoulders, but one of the locations he stumbled on: Mauthausen Concentration Camp.

“You can’t believe it’s possible that people would treat other people like that,” he said. “You couldn’t believe it. And this was just one of 15 or 20 across Germany. This was a very minor camp. Auschwitz and some of the other ones was much larger.”

The captain calls the survival his mind, body and soul his greatest accomplishment.

“Surviving and my men not getting killed,” he said.

As he aged, the captain became quite the military history expert.

“I (study) the tactics they had and why (we) were in a certain area,” he said.

The now 99-year-old remains optimistic about he and his men’s’ role, but he never wants the public to forget the 52 men in his class who didn’t come home.

“Well I think you ought to recognize those people that got killed. They were the real heroes,” he said.

FOX Carolina asked Capt. Jones why he’s so fascinated by military history and war. His reply, “maybe if more people read about the true cost of conflict, we wouldn’t have so many.”

