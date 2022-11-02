Upstate couple’s journey to marriage in all 50 states

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One local couple is celebrating marriage every opportunity they get by turning their vows into a journey to marry in every state.

Dale Emerson and Patti Dodgen eloped in New Mexico in 1997 and then had a traditional wedding with their whole family in Key West, Florida on Valentine’s Day in 1998. That’s when they decided to tie the knot in all 50 states as they traveled over the years.

The couple’s final ceremony happened in October in Wyoming.

According to the pair, it took a lot of planning but they decided their final ceremony would be in Wyoming because “W” is one of the last few letters of the alphabet.

“We kept doing it because we enjoyed renewing that commitment regularly,” said Dodgen. “It makes us really mindful about being in the marriage and what it all means. I think we appreciate it more.”

In the United States, it is legal to get remarried in different states without having residency in that state.

The couple said being able to renew their commitment to each other every year, sometimes twice a year, helps keep their romance alive.

