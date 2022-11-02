Vehicle fire cause delays for drivers along I-85 South

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 South near mile marker 14.

According to Highway Patrol’s incident map, someone reported the fire at around 4:24 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said multiple lanes are closed as crews work to clean up the area.

There is no word on whether anyone was hurt. However, the Coroner’s Office said they were not called to the scene.

