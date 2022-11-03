11 charged following investigation into criminal activity around Hart Co.

HARTWELL GEORGIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that 11 people were charged recently following an investigation called “Operation Straight to the Hart.”

Officials said the months-long investigation into drug, gang and violent crime led to six search warrants being executed simultaneously on October 27, 2022. After the searches, the following suspects were charged and taken into custody.

21-year-old Jaquavious Waller of Hartwell, GA, was charged with two counts of Gang Act and Conspiracy to Commit Murder

20-year-old Len’darrius Keese of Lavonia, GA, was charged with Gang Act and Conspiracy to Commit Murder

23-year-old Ayana Curry, of Hartwell, GA, was charged with Gang Act

26-year-old Deandre Watford, 26, of Hartwell, GA, charged with Gang Act

20-year-old Trenton Shoemaker of Hartwell, GA, was charged with Gang Act

29-year-old Quentin Devon Simpson of Hartwell, GA, was charged with Gang Act

22-year-old Kenothy Brown of Lavonia, GA, was charged with Gang Act

25-year-old Tyrickus Miller of Anderson, SC, was charged with Gang Act

21-year-old Larjarvis Rucker of Hartwell, GA, was charged with Gang Act

33-year-old Laterrell Alexander of Hartwell, GA, was charged with Gang Act

23-year-old Jarvis Settles of Hartwell, GA, was charged with Aggravated Assault

According to officials, Waller and Keese were charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in connection to the death of Mericus Scott of Royston, GA. Scott’s body was found in Anderson, SC, in January 2020. However, questions about his death remain. Anyone with information about his death is asked to call (706) 552-2309 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

During the investigation, officials said they seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA (Ecstasy), and 25 firearms. They shared photos of the items seized on Facebook.

Despite taking 11 suspects into custody, officials said this is still an ongoing investigation. They added that they expect more charges and arrests.

