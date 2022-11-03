Buncombe County reports first flu death this season

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County said the first flu-related death has occurred in the area for the 2022-23 flu season.

Buncombe County Health and Human Services did not provide any details about the patient, but said they were “saddened to lose a community member to the flu.”

The Centers for Disease Control recommend everyone older than 6 months receive a flu vaccine.

Click here to locate flu shots in your area of North Carolina.

