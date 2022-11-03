Confederate camp raises new flag amid calls for flagpole along I-85 to come down

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Confederate group raised a new flag near I-85 this week as Spartanburg County officials continue their calls for the flagpole to come down.

The Adam Washington Ballenger Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans recently raised a version of the South Carolina state flag, replacing the Confederate flag that they put up along Teaberry Road on October 22.

In addition to the change in flag, the Adam Washington Ballenger Camp also released the following statement through an attorney explaining the choice:

“As a historical honor society focused upon the southern soldier, we have great respect and appreciation for a wide range of historical flags ranging from the Revolutionary War to the War Between the States. It is our intention to fly in rotation a wide variety of historical flags familiar to our region and people. We hope that the rotation of flags at our Memorial Park may invoke thought, along with interest and study in the history of the south and our nation at large.

We are currently flying a version of the South Carolina State Flag. Most people are not aware that South Carolina does not have an official state flag. The shape of the palmetto tree as well as the placement and size of the crescent is left up to person that makes the flag.”

Spartanburg County officials said the flagpole is still in violation of the county’s land use ordinances.

Councilman David Britt said the group has until Nov. 10 to comply before county code officials visit the site and begin the legal process to remove the flagpole.

He added that the group is allowed to fly whatever flag they want as long as it follows county rules.

