Deputies issue warning about phone scams in Pickens Co.

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam.

Deputies say the unidentified individual is calling residents and telling them they’ve missed jury duty and instructs them to pay a certain amount of money or else an arrest warrant will be issued.

If anyone is a victim of this scam, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.