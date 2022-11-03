Deputies issue warning about phone scams in Pickens Co.

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam.

Deputies say the unidentified individual is calling residents and telling them they’ve missed jury duty and instructs them to pay a certain amount of money or else an arrest warrant will be issued.

If anyone is a victim of this scam, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

