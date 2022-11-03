Deputies issue warning about phone scams in Pickens Co.
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam.
Deputies say the unidentified individual is calling residents and telling them they’ve missed jury duty and instructs them to pay a certain amount of money or else an arrest warrant will be issued.
If anyone is a victim of this scam, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.
