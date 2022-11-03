Deputies searching for missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night.

Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones. Briggs suffers from a mental disorder and did not take his medication on Wednesday.

It is unknown where Briggs might be going at this time.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com or www.p3tips.com.

