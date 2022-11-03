Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7.

Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.

According to deputies, Harris has run away at least four times and was last reported missing in September before being found safe.

Deputies described Harris as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 124 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Harris is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

