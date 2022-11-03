Driver dies week after crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died on Thursday, more than a week after a crash on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway near the 83 mile marker on Oct. 26 and struck a concrete wall.

The collision caused the rear trailer axle to become dislodged and it crossed the median barrier, striking a 2013 Toyota sedan.

The driver of the sedan, who was from Marietta, Georgia, was injured and transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. The victim passed away in the hospital early Thursday morning.

