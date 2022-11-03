Driver dies week after crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died on Thursday, more than a week after a crash on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway near the 83 mile marker on Oct. 26 and struck a concrete wall.

The collision caused the rear trailer axle to become dislodged and it crossed the median barrier, striking a 2013 Toyota sedan.

The driver of the sedan, who was from Marietta, Georgia, was injured and transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. The victim passed away in the hospital early Thursday morning.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Deputies issue warning about phone scams in Pickens Co.
Stock image of desks in classroom
School psychologists, GOP lawmakers clash over sex education bill
Shariyah Othella Harris
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Grandfather of missing Chatham County toddler reportedly killed in hit-and-run