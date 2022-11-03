Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Tuesday night

Crews respond to fire in Asheville
Crews respond to fire in Asheville(Asheville Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Tuesday night.

Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m.

According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.

